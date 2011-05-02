Emir Ayouni

The Social Atom - In Action

So here is a rebound-shot of my previous Social Atom illustration, displaying an example of how it will look in action, so to speak, on mouseover.

I decided after looking over some of my recent work and work in progress that I need to give my portfolio a facelift. So this will probably work like a part of the footer.

All kind of feedback is highly appreciated, of course. Tell me how you guys feel about the colors and the idea with having the Atom hovering over a palm etc. Any kind of input! :)

Also have a alternative shot posted on Forrst: http://forr.st/~99H

Edit: Site is now launched - www.growcase.com

The Social Atom
