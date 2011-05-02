The Social Atom - In Action

🎟️Designers, last chance! Learn how to design for accessibility with Cat Noone & the Stark team in our next live & interactive Crash Course! Get tickets now. 🎟️
So here is a rebound-shot of my previous Social Atom illustration, displaying an example of how it will look in action, so to speak, on mouseover.
I decided after looking over some of my recent work and work in progress that I need to give my portfolio a facelift. So this will probably work like a part of the footer.
All kind of feedback is highly appreciated, of course. Tell me how you guys feel about the colors and the idea with having the Atom hovering over a palm etc. Any kind of input! :)
Also have a alternative shot posted on Forrst: http://forr.st/~99H
Edit: Site is now launched - www.growcase.com