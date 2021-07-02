Veselin Kazakov

Things with wings

Things with wings graphic design exploration bat wings bird animal adobe illustrator 2d art 2d color branding ui logo simple flat vector illustration design adobe illustrator
Things with wings mashup. A small collection that I made during the last couple of days. Mostly animal / bird related. Next on the list are fish. Probably.

