Audiense Design team

New look & feel for our select audience type cards

Audiense Design team
Audiense Design team
  • Save
New look & feel for our select audience type cards cards
Download color palette

We were working on a new experience when selecting a type of audience for our reports. These are the early concepts, for the mockups we use the Storyset illustration system.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 2, 2021
Audiense Design team
Audiense Design team
Welcome to our design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Audiense Design team

View profile
    • Like