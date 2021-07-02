Zhenya Karapetyan

Draper Walled Garden- Coming soon (beta)

Heey🖐,
Just made this "coming soon" page for the app I'm currently working on. Beta version will be available on the app store soon. DWG is an invite-only investment club, where investors can discover interesting startups and make investments with just a few taps.

Posted on Jul 2, 2021
