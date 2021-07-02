A humanized mobile health brand

Hi Dribbble!

On this post you will see the motion logo we created for NORA: a healthcare app. The challenge was to achieve our own healthcare symbol related with light and the health cross.

The logo like a spark of guidance represents a path that is present in the whole brand concept that is meant to lead the way to the patients. We also wanted the symbol of the logo to be 100% integrated with the letters, clean, direct and simple.

More of our stuff here:

