A humanized mobile health brand

A humanized mobile health brand
On this post you will see the motion logo we created for NORA: a healthcare app. The challenge was to achieve our own healthcare symbol related with light and the health cross.
The logo like a spark of guidance represents a path that is present in the whole brand concept that is meant to lead the way to the patients. We also wanted the symbol of the logo to be 100% integrated with the letters, clean, direct and simple.

