Ali Mianji

Social media kit design.

Ali Mianji
Ali Mianji
  • Save
Social media kit design. gold green italy iran milano milan olive oil olive kitdesign kit instagram branding illustrator illustration design
Download color palette

Instagram kit.
Branding, color identity, symbols, font and shapes design.
Worked for Milano company, manufacturer of olive oil in Italy and Iran.

Ali Mianji
Ali Mianji

More by Ali Mianji

View profile
    • Like