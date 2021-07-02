Marco Baccioli

A forest (my three-legged dog edition)

A forest (my three-legged dog edition) woods naive modern illustration colorful three-legged dog nature forest
Since I have adopted a three-legged dog I can't avoid drawing dogs this way :)

Posted on Jul 2, 2021
