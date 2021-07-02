EF Global Creative

EF English Live
Our Global Creative Studio teamed up with Ed Tech in London to develop EF Education First’s English Live product.

English Live is EF’s digital-only language learning product with teachers based all around the world. The goal was to collaborate with the Ed Tech team to create a set of graphical assets that complement messaging and help communicate what it means to teach English online.

