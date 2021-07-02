🎟️ Freelancers! Join our free & interactive two-part crash course with industry legends Mt Freelance on July 14 + 21. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Our Global Creative Studio teamed up with Ed Tech in London to develop EF Education First’s English Live product.
English Live is EF’s digital-only language learning product with teachers based all around the world. The goal was to collaborate with the Ed Tech team to create a set of graphical assets that complement messaging and help communicate what it means to teach English online.
https://www.behance.net/gallery/121038401/EF-English-Live