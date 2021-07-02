Basketball logo

Очередная вариация на тему баскетбола. На самом деле, было изначально отрисовано две версии логотипа, тот, который размещен в начале портфолио, по супергеройской тематике, и этот, где без каких-либо изысков начальная буква названия игры вписана в форму мяча. Никакого перегруза, все просто и без каких-то секретов. Но ведь в простоте кроется вся сила и мощь айдентики, разве не так?)

Another variation on the basketball theme. In fact, two versions of the logo were originally drawn, the one at the beginning of the portfolio with a superhero theme, and this one where the initial letter of the game's name is inscribed in the shape of a ball without any fancy. No overload, everything is simple and without any secrets. But in simplicity lies all the strength and power of identity, isn't it?)

