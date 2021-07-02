CelerArt

The Blending Room - Branding project

The Blending Room - Branding project drinks food shanghai shan experience restraurant design vector illustration logo branding graphic design celerart
The Blending Room is an opportunity to enjoy an all-encompassing spirits-making experience, from distilling to blending to bottling. During this two-hour interactive class, guests are guided through the methods, ingredients and nuances that make gin, baijiu and other distilled spirits the unique alcoholic blends that they are.

