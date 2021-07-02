Sati Ekaristi

Daily UI Challenge #017 #EmailReceipt

Daily UI Challenge #017 #EmailReceipt dailyui graphic design uiux adobexd app ux design
Hey guys!
This is my 17th day of Daily UI Challenge
And the theme of this challenge is Email Receipt

Tool : Adobe XD
Pic : Unsplash

Hope you guys like it!
Please give me your feedback :)

Posted on Jul 2, 2021
