Andrew Clark

Teamtrakr Logo

Andrew Clark
Andrew Clark
  • Save
Teamtrakr Logo logo orange grey graphic design typography type text
Download color palette

Working on a logo design for a new organization that deals with the social media needs of sports teams around the UK. In the brief I was asked to keep the logo typography based yet also have the t distinguishable enough to be modified for use as a logo without using the whole word on things eg. twitter. I'm looking at this idea with the t's acting as team members.

View all tags
Posted on May 2, 2011
Andrew Clark
Andrew Clark

More by Andrew Clark

View profile
    • Like