Combat Wombat logo branding game animal logotype wombat combat logo senko
Hello everyone! Completed an order for Combat Wombat games, the guys adore the wombats and asked to draw a kind and cute logo for them, but a little bit of a combat :)
I really love this work :) Have a nice day !

Posted on Jul 2, 2021
