Unipaste Figma plugin

Unipaste Figma plugin list table map ascii glyph utf8 plugin figma
A useful tool for inserting symbols/characters/glyphs into your design.

Key features
- 500+ glyphs
- Search
- Favorites
- List/Grid layout
- Direct text editing
- Fully keyboard controllable

https://www.figma.com/community/plugin/964930640501844415/Unipaste

Posted on Jul 2, 2021
