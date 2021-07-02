Donny Devanda

Digital Bank Mobile App

Donny Devanda
Donny Devanda
  • Save
Digital Bank Mobile App wallet fintech mobile banking financial finance tracker finance app finance banking app banking bank mobile ui mobile design mobile app ux ui mobile minimal design clean app
Download color palette

Hello there!

This is a digital banking mobile app that can help you to manage and track your financial activity.

Hope you enjoyed it,
Thank you!

Donny Devanda
Donny Devanda

More by Donny Devanda

View profile
    • Like