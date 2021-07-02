Lukasz Kulakowski

EF English Live (D)

EF English Live (D) vector logo illustration web ux branding app mobile ui design ui
Our Global Creative Studio teamed up with Ed Tech in London to develop EF Education First’s English Live product.

English Live is EF’s digital-only language learning product with teachers based all around the world. The goal was to collaborate with the Ed Tech team to create a set of graphical assets that complement messaging and help communicate what it means to teach English online.

https://www.behance.net/gallery/121038401/EF-English-Live

Posted on Jul 2, 2021
