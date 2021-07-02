Mina Tahaei

FoodFest UX Study Project

FoodFest UX Study Project app ui ux
My first UX Case Study ever! FoodFest is a fast food restaurant that offers an online system (application) which allows users to order food online.

Posted on Jul 2, 2021
