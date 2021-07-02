Muhammad Fadly

Ojek App

Muhammad Fadly
Muhammad Fadly
  • Save
Ojek App illustration design travel app mobile app design mobile app branding development appdevelopment app design android app development logo motion graphics graphic design 3d animation
Download color palette

My name is Muhamad Fadli. I have lots of experience in UI/UX Design and Front End Development as you can see on my profile or contact me at @fadly038@gmail.com

Muhammad Fadly
Muhammad Fadly

More by Muhammad Fadly

View profile
    • Like