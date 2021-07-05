Here’s our very first mini-film in 3D, we challenged ourselves in creating a video that still was completely in line with our aesthetics, design & animation approach 🌸

Find out the project on our website and Behance.

Credits — Creative Direction Ilenia Notarangelo + Design & 3D Modelling Sofia Buti + 3D Modelling & 3D Animation Matteo Ruffinengo + 2D Animation Lead Laurentiu Lunic + 2D Animation David Cubitt + Sound Design Fabrizio Martini