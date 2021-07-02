Natalie Sinkevich

Gradient and Geometry. Vol.1

Gradient and Geometry. Vol.1
Collection of 10 vivid adjustable gradients for Adobe Illustrator and Adobe Photoshop in 3 sizes: Landscape, Instagram Post, Instagram Story. As a great addition to the gradient textures, pack includes 10 fluid gradient shapes and 36 geometric shapes, editable in Illustrator and Photoshop. Design and build something great for your brands, products, websites, social media and more faster with these beautifully crafted graphic elements.

Full case on my Behance.
https://www.behance.net/gallery/122635215/Gradient-and-Geometry-Vol1

Download Here:
https://creativemarket.com/n.si.art.space/6271324-Gradient-and-Geometry.-Vol.1

Posted on Jul 2, 2021
