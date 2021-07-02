Feel the energy at work with Fantasie - Branding & UI

Fantasie is a brand of organic juices, without preservatives and rich in nutrients made especially for adults. The challenge of the project was to develop a distinctive healthy juice brand that is concerned with adult's health and nutrition.

Our task was to create branding, design language, and digital marketing products that will enable the business to effectively reach its target audience through intentional & purposeful branding.

Complete Project: https://bit.ly/3qEPwIt

