Feel the energy at work with Fantasie - Branding & UI

🎟️ Freelancers! Join our free & interactive two-part crash course with industry legends Mt Freelance on July 14 + 21. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Fantasie is a brand of organic juices, without preservatives and rich in nutrients made especially for adults. The challenge of the project was to develop a distinctive healthy juice brand that is concerned with adult's health and nutrition.
Our task was to create branding, design language, and digital marketing products that will enable the business to effectively reach its target audience through intentional & purposeful branding.
Complete Project: https://bit.ly/3qEPwIt
Did you like this post? Don't forget to press L and share this with your friends. Follow us for more.
Ready to create your dream brand? Email us at tanooshi.studio@gmail.com
We'd love to hear from you.
Socials:
IG: www.instagram.com/tanooshi.studio
FB: www.facebook.com/tanooshi.studio
Behance: www.behance.net/tanooshi-studio
More links: www.linktr.ee/tanooshi.studio