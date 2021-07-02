Tatiana Ogloblina

Redesign BRUNA bijoux

Redesign of the bijoux online store made to create a new customer service. This service allows customers to choose and give gifts from the online store. Customers create their wishlist and indicate person who will receive it. This person receives a message with the wishlist and makes a purchase from the selected items.

Posted on Jul 2, 2021
