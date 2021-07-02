拾遗|距离东南一千里

🎟️ Freelancers! Join our free & interactive two-part crash course with industry legends Mt Freelance on July 14 + 21. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
我的家，我的故乡
它距离东南一千里，她一如过往。
一如我昨天离开她，她没有说话；
一如我今天走向她，她没有说话；
我的故乡她不美，要如何形容她？
我的母亲她不美，要怎么形容她？