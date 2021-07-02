MR_Yyi

拾遗|距离东南一千里

MR_Yyi
MR_Yyi
  • Save
拾遗|距离东南一千里 poster illustration
Download color palette

我的家，我的故乡
它距离东南一千里，她一如过往。
一如我昨天离开她，她没有说话；
一如我今天走向她，她没有说话；
我的故乡她不美，要如何形容她？
我的母亲她不美，要怎么形容她？

View all tags
Posted on Jul 2, 2021
MR_Yyi
MR_Yyi

More by MR_Yyi

View profile
    • Like