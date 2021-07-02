Adinda Risty

Music Player

Adinda Risty
Adinda Risty
  • Save
Music Player
Download color palette

Ho-la!
This is my design exploration of music player app. I tried to make an app that is easy to use with dark-material and modern look.

How about it?
Feel free to leave your feedback in the comment section 😊

#DailyUI - 009

Let's connect :
instagram.com/digindaga98

Posted on Jul 2, 2021
Adinda Risty
Adinda Risty

More by Adinda Risty

View profile
    • Like