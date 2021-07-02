TONIQ | Pharmacy Software Logo

Toniq Ltd has been providing software solutions for over 20 years. Toniq is based in Christchurch and also has support staff in Auckland. Our client base is New Zealand, Cook Islands, Samoa, and Fiji.

There are about 35 staff in the team, many of which have been loyal staff members spanning 15 years. Our support staff work with our clients to tailor solutions thereby meeting their unique help desk requests.

Toniq has clients with stores from 1 to over 30 workstations, including corporate groups of over 80 stores.

They Decided to revamb their logo and this one of the concepts submitted

You can check and support in on Behance.

www.behance.net/Mostafa_yousry

Thanks!