Tushar

Music Player (#dailyui #009)

Tushar
Tushar
  • Save
Music Player (#dailyui #009) bottom sheet songs queue yellow music music player dailyui009 009 ui design app dailyui
Download color palette

Made this Music Player for my dailyui #009 design.
Just thought of making something which could be used as real app too when coded, came up with this design. The color of the music player will get decided by the Song cover picture.
Designed on:- Figma
Fonts used:- Poppins

Tushar
Tushar

More by Tushar

View profile
    • Like