Yuliia S.

Parrot Encyclopedia website

Yuliia S.
Yuliia S.
  • Save
Parrot Encyclopedia website birds service colors knowledge education encyclopedia parrot webdesign landing website style ux concept design ui
Download color palette

The concept of a parrot encyclopedia site. Made as part of a course from https://dribbble.com/Kris_anfalova, working on the color combination.

Yuliia S.
Yuliia S.

More by Yuliia S.

View profile
    • Like