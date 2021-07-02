SAVING THE KOALAS - 2D Video Animation

Hey Dribbblers, I want to show you a fun personal project that I have been working on over the past weeks. (Yes, it was a lot of work!)

It's an 2D animated video about helping the koala population in Australia.

🔥

I'm sure everyone remembers the devastating bush fires in Down Under and that they destroyed a lot of wildlife and natural habitat. This happened in 2019/20 and since then, some organisations are trying to revive the parts of the country that were hit hard by the fires.

🐨

As a creative and huge koala fan, I had to make a small video about what happened and how WWF is trying to afforest parts of the former koala habitat. Many animals have lost their lives but those we survived need our help now - they need a safe and green place to live and strive again.

🌿

Here you see some scenes of the video that was entirely done in After Effects. All illustrations were first created in Photoshop, then animated. Some frame-by-frame illustrations came to life in Procreate. I'll show you the result in another post.

You can watch the whole video here: https://vimeo.com/556658892