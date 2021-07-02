vaccination registration app

Hi Folks!

in this app i have shown some screens where user can sort vaccination based on location and select based on preferred date and wile browsing vaccination center's itself the can know the vaccines and time slot's available. in the registration screen they have give chance to edit slot's , vaccine and booking can be done with minimum basic details and in confirmation screen they can add to calendar to get notified booking details are shown for reference please share your feedback to help me improve Thank.

vaiguthans30@gmail.com

Behance | Linked In