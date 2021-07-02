Tommy Chandra

Speak Up

Tommy Chandra
Tommy Chandra
Hire Me
  • Save
Speak Up speak woman people design editorial digital indonesia icon vector illustration
Download color palette

a series of illustration for ideafest 2020. details can be seen here: https://www.behance.net/gallery/111687043/IDEAFEST-2020-RESTART-Illustration

View all tags
Posted on Jul 2, 2021
Tommy Chandra
Tommy Chandra
Illustrator from Indonesia. Limbo Architect.
Hire Me

More by Tommy Chandra

View profile
    • Like