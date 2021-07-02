Art Aasom

AirPods Max Landing Page

Art Aasom
Art Aasom
Hire Me
  • Save
AirPods Max Landing Page apple airpods airpodmax vector branding logo clean ui illustration ui application ux app design
AirPods Max Landing Page apple airpods airpodmax vector branding logo clean ui illustration ui application ux app design
AirPods Max Landing Page apple airpods airpodmax vector branding logo clean ui illustration ui application ux app design
Download color palette
  1. Chrom-Desktop.png
  2. Desktop new 1.png
  3. Psd 3.png

Hello guys!❤
Take a look at our new work🤩
Apple AirPods Max Landing page😎

Hope you guys love it!
Double tap to show your love❤
Follow our page for daily UI inspiration!!

Regards,
Art Aasom😍

Art Aasom
Art Aasom
UX for the apps that thrive
Hire Me

More by Art Aasom

View profile
    • Like