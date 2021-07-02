Loic Gonzague

Daily UI Challenge 26 - Subscribe

Loic Gonzague
Daily UI Challenge 26 - Subscribe small interaction interaction design follow button uxui subscribe dailyui daily ui challenge daily ui
Hi folks!

Here is my 26th UI challenge : a Subscribe button.
Actually, it's UX/UI because my work is more about interaction than visual design. You've probably watched thousands of videos on Youtube, right? And, Youtubers always ask you to subcribe to their channel and activate the notifications to not miss out their next videos. Seems logic for them, right? I've thought that Youtube could help their creators with a very small interaction once we click on the Subcribe button.

Let me know what you think about it and don't hesitate to give your review.

See you next shot!

Cheers!

