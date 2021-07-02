Daily UI Challenge 26 - Subscribe

🎟️ Freelancers! Join our free & interactive two-part crash course with industry legends Mt Freelance on July 14 + 21. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Hi folks!
Here is my 26th UI challenge : a Subscribe button.
Actually, it's UX/UI because my work is more about interaction than visual design. You've probably watched thousands of videos on Youtube, right? And, Youtubers always ask you to subcribe to their channel and activate the notifications to not miss out their next videos. Seems logic for them, right? I've thought that Youtube could help their creators with a very small interaction once we click on the Subcribe button.
Let me know what you think about it and don't hesitate to give your review.
See you next shot!
Cheers!