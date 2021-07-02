nikita azimov • UX/UI

Online #Shopping

nikita azimov • UX/UI
nikita azimov • UX/UI
  • Save
Online #Shopping online website app ux ui design clothes shop secondhand
Download color palette

Sup? Wanna show u my vision on online shopping via "SecondHand" but online. Simple UI with great colors. What r u guys thinking about it? Let me know at comments down below. See ya!

Follow me:

www.behance.net/nikitainterface
www.instagram.com/nikitainterface

View all tags
Posted on Jul 2, 2021
nikita azimov • UX/UI
nikita azimov • UX/UI

More by nikita azimov • UX/UI

View profile
    • Like