Illustration For A Travel Guide Website

Hey there!
This is an illustration I created for the website designed by Sophia here at Zajno. The landing page presents 3 unusual and particularly mysterious tours around Europe. All three destinations are located off the beaten track and include a cave in Austria, a castle in France and a town in Belgium.
My goal was to create an illustration matching the website's aesthetics. I also tried to get across the idea of discovering hidden destinations off the beaten track.
Let me know what you think!
