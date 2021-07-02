Sofy Dubinska
Zajno Crew

Illustration For A Travel Guide Website

Sofy Dubinska
Zajno Crew
Sofy Dubinska for Zajno Crew
Illustration For A Travel Guide Website illustration mysterious architecture tour travel traveling minimalistic vector minimal zajno
Illustration For A Travel Guide Website
Hey there!

This is an illustration I created for the website designed by Sophia here at Zajno. The landing page presents 3 unusual and particularly mysterious tours around Europe. All three destinations are located off the beaten track and include a cave in Austria, a castle in France and a town in Belgium.

My goal was to create an illustration matching the website's aesthetics. I also tried to get across the idea of discovering hidden destinations off the beaten track.

Let me know what you think!

Zajno Crew
Zajno Crew
