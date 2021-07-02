Logo Design: 3Cevre

Hi guys,

Meet the design I designed for 3Cevre!

3Cevre firm provides environmental consultancy. This company was founded by 3 people. The logo design represents 3 people and nature.

Look at the feeling of trust and nature that colors give.

Me and my client had a lot of fun while designing. What do you think?

