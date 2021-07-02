Debiprasad Dutta

Poster for Woodshot Snooker Academy

Debiprasad Dutta
Debiprasad Dutta
  • Save
Poster for Woodshot Snooker Academy typography graphic design design branding
Download color palette

Poster design for client presented on a mockup

-----------------------------------------------------------
Mail me at azu.asahi@gmail.com for freelance work.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 2, 2021
Debiprasad Dutta
Debiprasad Dutta

More by Debiprasad Dutta

View profile
    • Like