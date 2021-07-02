Kimberley Chong

DailyUI #002 - Credit Card Checkout

credit card music design ui checkout subscription plan desktop dailyui
Day 2 - Credit Card Checkout.
Credit card checkout for a music streaming platform. A one page flow to simplify checkout flow and bring people onto subscription plan quickly and easily.

Disclaimer: This is just design work for educational purposes only. It does not exist in the commercial market.

Posted on Jul 2, 2021
