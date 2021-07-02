Citee Architecture - Web Design

🎟️ Freelancers! Join our free & interactive two-part crash course with industry legends Mt Freelance on July 14 + 21. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Good day, everyone!
This is our Web Design exploration for an Agency Architecture. We tried to make it simple, clean & easy-to-use as it is an informational website. Users can read the blogs based on their interest & get knowledge.
Hope you like it 😉
Feel free to give us feedback.
Please enjoy our posts and follow us, press "L" if you love it. ❤️
Have an idea? Let's work on it: Email: business@coretus.com