My Favorite Place

This illustration from my project about favorities cafe in my city.

The peculiarities of this cafe, in its design, each cafe has a different African design, this that I like this cafe, well, of course there is very tasty coffee.

In my instagram you cfn see more more cafes that I recommend to visit in my city.

You can like and discuss this cafe in the comments. Thanks for watching

