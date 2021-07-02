Anastasia Birsak

My Favorite Place

My Favorite Place tucan bird green brawn caffe ai vector illustration
This illustration from my project about favorities cafe in my city.
The peculiarities of this cafe, in its design, each cafe has a different African design, this that I like this cafe, well, of course there is very tasty coffee.
In my instagram you cfn see more more cafes that I recommend to visit in my city.
You can like and discuss this cafe in the comments. Thanks for watching

Posted on Jul 2, 2021
