My Favorite Place

🎟️ Freelancers! Join our free & interactive two-part crash course with industry legends Mt Freelance on July 14 + 21. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
This illustration from my project about favorities cafe in my city.
The peculiarities of this cafe, in its design, each cafe has a different African design, this that I like this cafe, well, of course there is very tasty coffee.
In my instagram you cfn see more more cafes that I recommend to visit in my city.
You can like and discuss this cafe in the comments. Thanks for watching
Instagram https://www.instagram.com/anastasiabirsak/
Behance https://www.behance.net/anastaspotapen