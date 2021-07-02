Roman Malyshev -Archacov

Осенний пейзаж выполненный в программе Corel DRAW

Осенний пейзаж выполненный в программе Corel DRAW typography illustration vector
Фрагмент векторной картины выполненной в Corel DRAW X7
Название картины - Осенний пейзаж.
Приобрести векторный файл вы можете обратившись на электронную почту r-malyshev@inbox.ru
Видео процесс создания картины https://youtu.be/YaCb0rXhstM

Posted on Jul 2, 2021
