Moto Grade Logo Design

Moto Grade Logo Design
Designed a logo for the Moto Grade company, which produces affordable motorcycles! These are two parts of the letter M! And it's also two arrows! The logo stands for speed and movement!

Posted on Jul 2, 2021
