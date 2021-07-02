Roman Malyshev -Archacov

В лучах солнца / Векторная картина выполненная в Corel DRAW

В лучах солнца / Векторная картина выполненная в Corel DRAW
Векторная картина выполненная в Corel DRAW X7.
Пейзаж называется -В лучах солнца.
Нарисовано по впечатлению от летней прогулки в лесу.
Подготовительные материалы, эскизы,этюды и другие наброски отсутствуют.
Работа является художественным произведением,
Заказать векторный файл вы можете в личном сообщении.

Posted on Jul 2, 2021
