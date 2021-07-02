Luca Ferro

Enjoy

Luca Ferro
Luca Ferro
  • Save
Enjoy eevee design illustration lowpolyart lowpoly blender3d lighting
Download color palette

Small experimentation with Geometry Node in lowpoly environment. Happiness is contagious.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 2, 2021
Luca Ferro
Luca Ferro

More by Luca Ferro

View profile
    • Like