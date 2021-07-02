Faiza Mubarak

Real Estate Landing Page

Faiza Mubarak
Faiza Mubarak
  • Save
Real Estate Landing Page ux ui design
Download color palette

Here is my exploration design about Groceries Mobile App. Hope you like this and feel free to give your feedback about this.

I hope you like this, and I hope this is very useful and helpful.

Business Inquires
mubarakfaiza@gmail.com

Instagram | Uplabs | Behance

View all tags
Posted on Jul 2, 2021
Faiza Mubarak
Faiza Mubarak

More by Faiza Mubarak

View profile
    • Like