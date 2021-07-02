Impressive Sol

Logo Designed by Impressive Sol's Graphic Designers

Impressive Sol
Impressive Sol
  • Save
Logo Designed by Impressive Sol's Graphic Designers graphic design logo designer logo creator logomaker branding illustration logodesigns graphicdesign logodesigner design logo
Download color palette

A simple and smart looking logo design for "Melmerby Safety" Trucking and Construction company.

We give you both PNG and vector files so you can use your logo wherever you want - from business cards to websites to billboards.

📞 - + 44 (1483) 928950
📩 - info@impressivesol.com
🌐 - https://impressivesol.com
📍 - Woking, Surrey, UK

Impressive Sol
Impressive Sol

More by Impressive Sol

View profile
    • Like