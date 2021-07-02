Easin Arafat 🔥
ITO Team

Crypto Dashboard - Dark

Easin Arafat 🔥
ITO Team
Easin Arafat 🔥 for ITO Team
Hire Us
  • Save
Crypto Dashboard - Dark crypto web app ux for crypto ui design blockchain redesign crypto design crypto website crypto web ui crypto ui crypto dashboard crypto redesign crypto web coin blockchain bitcoin nth crypto
Crypto Dashboard - Dark crypto web app ux for crypto ui design blockchain redesign crypto design crypto website crypto web ui crypto ui crypto dashboard crypto redesign crypto web coin blockchain bitcoin nth crypto
Download color palette
  1. Mockup.png
  2. Main View.png

Hello guys!
Here is my another shot for Crypto Dashboard - Dark. let me know your feedback :)

Thanks
Easin

✉️ Have a project idea? We are available for new projects itobd2019@gmail.com

Follow Us:
Instagram | Dribbble | Facebook | Behance

ITO Team
ITO Team
We design digital products and brands
Hire Us

More by ITO Team

View profile
    • Like