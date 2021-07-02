Music Event Discovery Application

A mobile app that lets users find upcoming music events, buy tickets and get

personal recommendations.

What do you think about this design?

We are so happy to hear your feedback and let us know. 😊

Tools: Adobe Illustrator, Figma

Press “L” and show some love.

Please let us know your feedback in comments

Behance: https://www.behance.net/gallery/122632675/Music-Events-Discovery-App

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/p/CQyPP3-pqep/