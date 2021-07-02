Adinda Risty

404 Not Found

404 Not Found
This is my design exploration of page error 404. I make it simple and clean.

How about it?
Feel free to leave your feedback in the comment section 😊

#DailyUI - 008

Posted on Jul 2, 2021
