Joël van Bodegraven

Gym detail page

Joël van Bodegraven
Joël van Bodegraven
  • Save
Gym detail page web landingpage gym design ui
Download color palette

Gym detail page design for Vondelgym. Check: https://vondelgym.nl/vondelgym-zuid

View all tags
Posted on Jul 2, 2021
Joël van Bodegraven
Joël van Bodegraven
Product Designer

More by Joël van Bodegraven

View profile
    • Like