Chloe - Character Design Colours

Chloe - Character Design Colours fantasy character visualdevelopment visdev characterdesign 2danimation 2d animation cartoon turnaround characterturnaround charactersheet procreate digitalart oc originalcharacter
A couple months ago I signed up for Caio Martins’ Character Design for Animation course on Domestika.

Here I’ve finalised the colours and applied it to the full character turnaround. I also added in backgrounds to show the colour differences between day and night 🌞🌛

